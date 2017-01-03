Up To £1,000 For Info On Suspected Arsonist

A reward up to £1,000 is being offered to anyone who could help convict an alleged arsonist.

It comes as Guernsey Police continues to investigate a suspected arson attack on the public toilets at Portelet in Torteval.

Police Crime Prevention Officer Andy Goodall has called it “the worst case he has seen in many years.” The suspected arson attack happened sometime between 12.30pm on Wednesday 28th December and 7.30am the following morning.

A fire was started in a men’s cubicle, leading to “extensive damage” – which means the toilets will be closed until repair work has been completed.

The reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.