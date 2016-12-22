£1000 Reward For Assault Witnesses

A £1000 reward has been announced for anyone with information about a serious assault.

If you’re able to help arrest and convict those responsible you’l l be in line for the cash.

An investigation continues following the attack on Guelles Road early Sunday morning. A 33 year old man was walking home from a night out in town when he was assaulted. He allegedly had his head stamped and has been left with a fractured cheekbone.

The incident happened at around 12.30 in the morning and officers would like to talk to witnesses who saw anyone with bloody or dishevelled clothing.

You can call the police on 725111.