100th Anniversary Parade

It is the 100th Anniversary of when the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry left the island.

A parade is marking the day our young men went to go train for the First World War.

Royal British Legion Parade Commander, Tim Slann, says it has taken a lot of work to bring everyone together.

It includes veterans, youth organisations and youth cadet forces, as well as the Prince of Wales regiment band.

The parade starts Fort George at 10am and will finish with an inspection from the Lieutenant Governor at the White Rock.