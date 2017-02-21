£136 Million Application For Three School Model

The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture will be applying for £136 million to rebuild the La Mare De Carteret schools.

The board’s Vice President has confirmed the news follows a series of workshops last month, where politicians supported a three school model going forward.

Nothing has been set in stone yet and the capital allocation debate in June will determine how much money will be put aside.

However Deputy Carl Meerveld is hoping the plans will come to fruition:

“The two options that they preferred both include a rebuild of La Mare de Carteret, but at the same time as looking at that we had to consider the College of FE too.”

The topic’s remain divisive among politicians and local campaigners – after the previous States voted in favour of a three school model in March last year.