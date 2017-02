Man In Court For Grooming 14 Year Old

A man has been given a co mmunity service and probation order for grooming a 14 year old.

26 year old Scott Le Page appeared before Guernsey’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday after sending indecent images and messages to a girl he worked with.

Le Page admitted he knew her age, when he was arrested in December.

He was ordered to serve 160 hours of community service and has been given a strict probation order.