201 Could Fly Again In 2021

14th July 2017
P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft and aircrew (Credit: gov.uk)

Guernsey’s own 201 Squadron should be back flying by 2021.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence is planning to introduce new patrol aircraft which could include 201.

Officials there are investing £3 billion over ten years, as part of their Maritime Patrol Aircraft capability.

That spending will include nine new P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft, to be operated by 201 and 120 Squadrons.

201 Squadron was affiliated to Guernsey until it was disbanded in 2012.

However, it will now be re-formed in 2021 to take on the new responsibilities.

