201 Could Fly Again In 2021

Guernsey’s own 201 Squadron should be back flying by 2021.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence is planning to introduce new patrol aircraft which could include 201.

Officials there are investing £3 billion over ten years, as part of their Maritime Patrol Aircraft capability.

That spending will include nine new P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft, to be operated by 201 and 120 Squadrons.

201 Squadron was affiliated to Guernsey until it was disbanded in 2012.

However, it will now be re-formed in 2021 to take on the new responsibilities.