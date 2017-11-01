2017 Community Awards Winners Announced
The winners in this year’s Community Awards have been announced.
Citizens Advice Guernsey was named Charity of the Year at the 2017 Community Awards, for its hard work with the States and other organisations in campaigning for better financial support for people across Guernsey.
Congratulations to @CitizensAdvice Guernsey who won the Charity of the Year sponsored by @StateStreet at the #communityawards2017 @islandfm pic.twitter.com/eTZW6DH0B7
— Maisie Foote (@MaisieFoote) October 31, 2017
Citizens Advice’s CEO, Kate Raleigh, says her team’s delighted to be praised for a job they love doing:
“I’m still a bit bewildered really, it’s still sinking in. This award is for everyone who volunteers or works with us. We’ve been around for 40 years and we’ve had so many people help us. It’s all very exciting!”
The CEO of the national mental health charity Mind, Paul Farmer, was the guest speaker at the event. He used his speech to praise the contribution local organisations make to the community.
#communityawards2017 shining a light on mental health. 👏🏻👏🏻pic.twitter.com/lw8rdw9CMF
— Guernsey Mind (@GuernseyMind) October 31, 2017
There was also a spectacular performance from the Hope Singers choir.
Such powerful, moving voices @GuernseyMind Hope Choir @GuernseyCF #CommunityAwards2017 @VolunteerGsy @RobMooreITV @paulfarmermind pic.twitter.com/609u0fAUDg
— We All Matter, Eh? (@WeAllMatterEh) October 31, 2017
A number of other awards were also given out at St James. You can read a full list of the winners below.
COMMUNITY AWARDS WINNERS 2017
Congratulations to all at the @GuernseyCF Community Awards this evening @StJamesGsypic.twitter.com/O1wkROAZXF
— Chris George (@GeorgieGuernsey) October 31, 2017
- Charity of the Year: Citizens Advice Guernsey
- Organising Committee of the Year: Saffery Rotary Walk
- Youth Award: Katie Sheppard
- Outstanding Individual Achievement: Bill Gardiner
- Fundraising Team of the Year: Royal Guernsey Light Infantry Charitable Trust
- CSR Award: The Channel Island Co-operative Society
- Innovation Award: Headway Guernsey