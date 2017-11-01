2017 Community Awards Winners Announced

The winners in this year’s Community Awards have been announced.

Citizens Advice Guernsey was named Charity of the Year at the 2017 Community Awards, for its hard work with the States and other organisations in campaigning for better financial support for people across Guernsey.

Citizens Advice’s CEO, Kate Raleigh, says her team’s delighted to be praised for a job they love doing:

“I’m still a bit bewildered really, it’s still sinking in. This award is for everyone who volunteers or works with us. We’ve been around for 40 years and we’ve had so many people help us. It’s all very exciting!”

The CEO of the national mental health charity Mind, Paul Farmer, was the guest speaker at the event. He used his speech to praise the contribution local organisations make to the community.

There was also a spectacular performance from the Hope Singers choir.

A number of other awards were also given out at St James. You can read a full list of the winners below.

COMMUNITY AWARDS WINNERS 2017

