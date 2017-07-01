2017 Island Games Round Up

Guernsey finished the Island Games fourth in the medals table.

After a week of events, which saw the Sarnians winning 94 medals in total, we came in behind the Isle of Man, the Faroe Islands and arch rivals Jersey.

The table could have looked different except for a disqualification in one of the final events.

Guernsey’s 4x400m men’s relay team was disqualified moments after claiming the gold medal. One of the runners was accused of pushing a Jersey runner at a baton changeover. Team Guernsey challenged the decision but it was upheld.

Despite that and other disappointments it was a successful week for Guernsey.

Team Sark saw success in the shooting, bringing home a Bronze medal.

While Team Alderney may not have secured any medals they celebrated with the rest of the Bailiwick especially when their footballers secured a three nil win over the Falkland Islands in their final match of the Games.

Teams Guernsey, Sark and Alderney will be returning home today – along with their hordes of supporters, which include the Bailiff. He has praised all of the Bailiwick’s teams, saying they put a lot of effort in:

A third of a very tired team successfully delivered home and waiting for luggage. #TeamGuernseypic.twitter.com/7ylSqz7GUD — GIGA (@guernseyiga) July 1, 2017

