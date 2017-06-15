Folk Festival To Take Break In 2018

Sark Folk Festival will not return in 2018.

As preparations for this year’s event continue, the organisers say they need a year off to give volunteers a well earned rest.

In around two weeks time, music lovers will descend on the Bailiwick island for a weekend of fun, food and folk – but it could be the last for a while.

In a post on Facebook, the Committee in charge of the famous event have confirmed there won’t be a festival during 2018 – and that they can’t yet confirm whether there’ll be in 2019 either:

“Whilst we understand that this will disappoint a large number of people, we want to communicate with as many of you as possible here rather than hearing of this announcement through the grapevine.

SFF has been hugely successful since the first festival in 2010. It has been run, right from the start, by a very committed group of volunteers who have given a huge amount of time to make the not-for-profit festival happen.

For a number of reasons, the committee have decided it is time to have a break year – for the good of the festival and for the individuals who work so hard to make it happen. A lot has happened over the last eight years, and the committee feels that now is a good time to have a break and take stock of what we have. Additionally, the personal circumstances of the committee members are also understandably very different now to what they were back in 2010.

The festival takes a huge amount of time and organisation throughout the year and the weekend itself is only the tip of the iceberg. For that reason, we have to thank first and foremost our families, who allow us to take the time to put on this wonderful event, and who support us through thick and thin.

Our intention is to return in 2019, however we are unable to commit to that at this moment in time – the decision to run the festival occurs around a year before, so we hope to have a decision around this time next year. Our current priority is SFF 2017 and we are working as hard as ever to ensure that it is the best one yet!

The committee wants to say a huge thank you to everyone involved over the festival period, of whom there are too many individuals to mention. Without you, we couldn’t put on this fantastic event and we really appreciate your support, well wishes, and feedback which has helped to make our festival a continuing success.”

The organisers have admitted many will be disappointed by the news, but feel they need to be honest about the current situation.

They say they intend to be back in two years time, but they need to wait to see if that’s possible.

For many music fans, the annual event’s proved to be one to remember:

