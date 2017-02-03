2/3 Of Teachers Considered Leaving Positions

A teacher’s survey held in Guernsey has found almost two thirds of staff seriously considered leaving their current position last year, while 55% said they had thought about leaving teaching altogether.

The survey is the first of its kind in Guernsey and was organised by the NASUWT Teacher’s Union here. It’s been cited as an important piece of work as the quality of a school environment for a teacher has an obvious influence on students.

There are some positive notes to take from the results – 80% said that they felt valued by parents – however, there are a number of results that offer up some cause for concern.

As well as thoughts about leaving, there were less than impressive statistics after teachers were asked if they thought their schools were managed in a way that empowers them professionally. Out of all of the respondents, 37% said yes, 39% said no and 24% said they were not sure.

When it came to States involvement with the schools, less than 5% thought our government’s policies would help improve education. More than 60% said States education policies would not hel p.

Many of the problems raised have been blamed on pay and work conditions and the teacher’s union is calling for change here.

Wayne Bates from the Union says that is concerning because teaching isn’t the kind of job you just quit after a bad day like some others may be.

Meanwhile, Guernsey’s Director of Education has made no apology for demanding high standards from teachers in the island. Alan Brown says staff are meeting those standards and support is available for those who need it.

Any teacher with any concerns or queries can get in contact with the NASUWT Union:

01483 226130 or rc-southeast@mail.nasuwt.org.uk