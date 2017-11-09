£25,000 Raised For Children’s Library

The Skipton Swimarathon committe have presented the Guille-Alles Children’s Library Project with a cheque for £25,000 after this years fundraising.

The project was the main beneficairy of this year’s Swimarathon, which took place in October.

Project coordinators are hoping to use the donation to develop an engaging place, that will spark the imaginations of children while they read and learn.

Chairman of the Skipton Swimarathon, Nick Guillemette, says:

‘It seems like a long time ago that the Skipton Swimarathon Committee chose the Guille-Alles Children’s Library Project as our main beneficiary, but I am so proud of all the money our swimmers raised and it gives me great pleasure to pass over this cheque to support the creation of a fantastic new children’s library.’

It is traditional that the Skipton Swimarathon chose one charity to donate the majority of the funds to. The rest of the money has been split between charities chosen by co-organisers, the Lions Club and the Guernsey Round Table.

Cornelia James, Children’s Librarian at the Guille-Alles Library says:

‘We are all so delighted to receive this money from the Skipton Swimarathon. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who took part in the swimarathon this year, your money will help inspire generations to come as they learn to read for pleasure.’

Aaron Walden, Skipton International’s Commercial Manager, says:

‘The Skipton Swimarathon is a community event that is enjoyed by so many children at both the At Large events and the main event at Beau Sejour. Skipton International is glad that this year we supported a charitable project focused on benefiting children, to demonstrate both ours and the Bailiwick’s dedication to supporting the next generation.’

A record breaking 2,000 swimmers took part in the event this year, and raised in excess of £50,000.