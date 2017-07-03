2nd Annual GDSC Drug Survey Released

The Guernsey Drug Strategy Campaign has launched its annual survey. It’s the second time the group has looked to gather information on the public’s experiences with various drugs in the island.

The survey is completely anonymous and should take no more than 5 minutes to complete.

Last year’s survey gave an interesting insight into our experiences and opinions of illegal drugs in the island. You can see the main findings below:

➢ 65% of the island’s population believes criminalizing drug users is, in respect of preventing addiction, not effective at all. ➢ 75% of the island’s population believes we should move to treating drug use, abuse & addiction as a health issue and not a criminal one. ➢ 35% of the island’s population know someone who has died from taking illegally obtained pharmaceutical drugs on the island. ➢ 31% of the island’s population know someone who has died from taking illegal drugs e.g. ecstasy, heroin, cocaine, NPS) (excluding cannabis). ➢ 77% of the island’s population have used cannabis in one form or another.

The group also stresses that one third of the island’s prison population is incarcerated for drug related crime and that this cost’s the tax payer £45,000 per inmate per year. Since the group’s creation we have seen the legalisation of medicinal cannabinoids and the campaign aims to make further progress here.

The survey will run for one month and the results will be published towards the end of July.