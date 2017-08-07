£3.4Million Possible Drop In College Funding

States funding for the three Colleges could be reduced to £1million if proposals from Education, Sport and Culture get green light.

ESC has published its long awaited policy letter on its funding plans. The board wants to drop the amount of cash given to support places for those less well off from £4.4 million to just £1 million, from 2018 to 2025-26.

The ESC President, Deputy Paul Le Pelley, released the following statement:

‘The Committee has been tasked with coming up with a new funding agreement with the Colleges to replace the existing agreement which runs out in July 2019.’

‘Following the move to an all-ability system and the removal of the 11+, the Colleges will receive their last special placeholders in September 2018. We will continue to fully fund all special place holders from September 2018 onwards as they move through their education at the Colleges until they leave either at the end of Year 11 or when they complete their sixth form studies.

‘We are proposing that the new funding agreement is based on a block grant equating to £816 per pupil per year from 2019 onwards. This amount is equivalent to the current level of fee subsidy paid by the States to each College for each fee-payer in their secondary age schools. This means that the level of States funding will reduce over time from the current £4.4m per year to just under £1m in 2025/26.’

Our reporter Jonny Freeman sat down with Deputy Le Pelley to discuss the ramifications of the changes:

The issue was put firmly in the spotlight last week, when Blanchelande, Elizabeth and Ladies Colleges’ Spokesperson, Allister Langlois, spoke publicly, to urge for greater clarity.

We’re being told that the policy letter should be put to the States by the end of September.