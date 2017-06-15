£50K Investment In Children’s Library

The Sarah Groves Foundation is giving £50,000 to help fund the redevelopment of Guernsey’s childrens’ library.

The work at Guille-Allès Library is already underway with plans to create a modern reading environment.

The charity, set up in memory of the murdered young Guernsey woman, will be the largest backer of the new children’s library.

They say the work reflects the Foundation’s aims which are based on Sarah’s own passions in life.

The news also represents the largest single investment made to date by the Sarah Groves Foundation and fits fully with the aims and objectives of the Trust.