6 Hour Delays For Condor Passengers

Passengers on today’s Condor Liberation face delays of up to 6 hours, after technical issues on Friday had a knock-on effect.

Saturday’s service was delayed due to crew hours and tidal restrictions in Jersey, and this has also meant that today’s timetable has had to be changed.

The Ferry company says its engineering team has been working overnight, alongside staff from the engine manufacturers, to rectify the technical issues.

The Liberation service from Poole – which was due to arrive in Guernsey at 11:00 – is now estimated to get here at 17:00.

Sunday 16th April – Revised Timetable

From Poole to Guernsey

Planned Times: Departure 08:00 Arrival 11:00

Rescheduled Times: Departure 14:00 Arrival 17:00

From Guernsey to Jersey

Planned Times: Departure 11:30 Arrival 12:30

Rescheduled Times: Departure 17:30 Arrival 18:30

From Jersey to Guernsey

Planned Times: Departure 13:30 Arrival 14:30

Rescheduled Times: Departure 19:30 Arrival 20:30

From Guernsey to Poole

Planned Times: Departure 15:10 Arrival 18:10

Rescheduled Times: Departure 21:10 Arrival 00:10

The disruption is also expected to affect tomorrow’s Liberation services:

Monday 17th April – Revised Timetable

From Poole to Guernsey