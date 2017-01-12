Flights & Ferries Cancelled As Bad Weather Hits

Some flights and ferry services are being cancelled because of forecast bad weather in the Channel Islands, the UK and France.

A yellow snow warning remains in place across the Channel Islands meaning we may get some wintry showers but any snow is unlikely to stick. Snow fall is more likely in the UK affecting some flights. We have also been issued a red storm warning with winds up to storm force 10 forecast in the Channel and force 9 on land:

A flood warning has also been issued for Guernsey’s West coast ahead of the high tide at 18.39 on Thursday 12th January and 06.57 on Friday 13th January.

The States of Guernsey’s Traffic and Highways Services Unit has taken the decision to close the Perelle coast road and La Biloterie Road from 4pm Thursday afternoon to protect properties from flooding caused by vehicles driving past.

Aurigny say it has ‘taken further action to try to limit the impact of the snow and strong winds that are due to hit the UK’.

With winds up to 70mph forecast, along with snow in the UK and wintry showers in the Channel Islands, the airline has decided to cancel its London City flights on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

The airline says:

Any passengers booked on flights GR656/657 and GR650/651 are being offered the option of being rebooked onto alternative flights free of charge, or to cancel their booking and receive a refund.

We have also decided to cancel the GR670/671 services between Guernsey and Manchester on Friday morning, due to the anticipated weather, with snow forecast for the north-west. Again passengers can re-book onto alternative flights free of charge, or cancel their booking and receive a refund.

At this stage, we are planning to operate all other flights as normal on Thursday and Friday.

The GR600/601 services between Guernsey and Gatwick may face some disruption due to the weather on Friday morning, but is still due to operate, as soon as it is safe to do so.

Contact Aurigny directly for further information and to rebook on 822886 or 266465.

Condor Ferries says it has amended its schedules because of the ‘forecast period of severe winter weather passing through the Channel Islands and the UK over the next few days’.

Fast ferry sailings between Guernsey, Jersey, St Malo and Poole on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 January have been cancelled with ‘the adverse weather giving rise to conditions in excess of the legal limits for High Speed Craft operation’.

Condor is rearranging 350 bookings with some passengers offered different sailing times or boats, or refunds.

Condor’s CEO Paul Luxon, says: ‘We were aware that the prevailing weather was likely to have an impact on both sea and air travel to and from the islands and on the mainland, but we are particularly well versed in proactively contacting our passengers to offer alternative arrangements. I would emphasise that safety, passenger comfort and re-arranging alternative travel are naturally our primary considerations.’

Mr Luxon has also confirmed that the company’s conventional ferries Commodore Goodwill and Commodore Clipper will operate as normal.

You can contact Condor directly through its website.