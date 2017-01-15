2nd Seal Pup Rescued In A Month

A second seal in a month has been rescued in Jersey.

The pup was found in trouble on Friday at Petit Bot – and is now being cared for again by the GSPCA in Guernsey.

GSPCA Staff Member, Kevin Beausire, said:

“The young pup is extremely thin and has a number of injuries so will need around the clock care.”

It comes as Sami, who was saved during the festive period, is continuing her recovery at the charity’s animal shelter.

Steve Byrne GSPCA Manager said:

“It seems the last few months have hit the local seal pups really badly with 5 sick pups being found over the last 6 months.”

“Sami the seal pup is doing as well as we can hope and continues on a variety of vet treatments and is now the neighbor of this new seal pup rescued in Jersey.”

“Sami is now eating solid fish on her own and we are appealing for donations to help her and the 350 animals at the GSPCA.”

“We haven’t yet named the new seal pup although a few ideas from Jersey have been offered.”

“The new seal pup is very weak and we will need to work around the clock for her to pull through.”