Man Continues Fight To Keep Car On Property

A Guernseyman is continuing his battle to keep a dilapidated car outside his property. Neil Ozanne raised the Clameur de Haro last year, and is now appealing further compliance orders.

A tribunal last week at Les Cotils saw Mr Ozanne arguing his case to the States of Guernsey’s planning officers.

They maintain a car, left outside his property in St Martins, is so derelict it can’t be driven. The vehicle has also had the roof removed since the original Clameur de Haro was raised.

It is therefore classed as a moveable structure and no longer a car – and a moveable structure needs planning permission.

Mr Ozanne continues to dispute that this is the case, and he says he has been using the embankment for more than twenty years for various items.

Following the tribunal, he’ll have to wait three weeks to find out if his appeal is successful.

