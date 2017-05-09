Police Concerned For Missing Man

Guernsey Police are concerned for a man who has gone missing in the Forest. Peter Rouillard was last seen at 2pm yesterday afternoon on Rue du Manoir, just down from the Mallard Cinema.

His last phone activity was slightly before this at 1.26pm.

The Channel Islands Air Search have flown along the South Coast near Le Gouffre and will continue again today.

Ten officers are now out and about in the general area looking for the 37 year old, if you think you can help please call the Police on 725111. Officers want to stress that he is not in trouble, but they would like to find him safe and sound.

He was last seen wearing a black top with red on it and dark trousers. Homeowners in the Forest are being urged to check their outbuildings.