Guernsey Win All Of Muratti Weekend Games

Guernsey won all of the Muratti’s played this weekend.

The girls sides were victorious in all three of their games against Jersey yesterday, with wins in the Under 12, 14s and 16s:

Under 12s match result: Guernsey 6-0 Jersey

Under 14s match result: Guernsey 3-2 Jersey

Under 16s match result: Guernsey 5-4 Jersey

Their success comes after the men’s side regained the Vase for the first time since 2014 on Saturday.

Defender, Simon Geall, says their attentions now turn to next month’s Island Games:

“We’ll probably start training in the next few weeks and we’ll go into that process and see what happens from then onwards.”

For Chris Tardif, injury means he won’t be playing in Gotland in this year’s Island Games, but he will be there as a coach:

“There may be a different squad for the Island Games. There could be some more younger players included, but everyone gets excited when you win a Muratti. It should make things a little easier this Summer.”