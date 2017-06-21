96th Sitting Of Groves Murder Trial

Today would have been Sarah Grove’s 29th birthday and the trial of the man accused of murdering her is due to reconvene for the 96th time. Richard de Wit’s trial has been continually delayed over the last four years.

Very little progress has been made over the years, with the majority of the sittings being postponed for various reasons. Most recently, a hearing scheduled for earlier this month was cancelled when Mr De Wit was admitted to hospital after effectively going on hunger strike.

The Dutchman, who denies murder, has been suffering from mental health problems since he was first arrested over Miss Groves death, four years ago.

She died in April 2013 after being stabbed on a houseboat in Kashmir.