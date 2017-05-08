Be Active Forum Launched!

A new forum has been set up in Guernsey to try and get more of us leading more active lifestyles. The Be Active Forum includes deputies, community groups and other people.

It will be aiming to get people in Guernsey leaving their cars at home more often.

The Forum met last week with the theme ‘Talk The Walk’. There was a speech from Alun Williams, the Be Active Forum Coordinator. Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez has been heavily involved and is a passionate advocate of cycling and walking. She also gave a speech and released the following statement:

‘I love walking, it’s a great way of getting around. Be Active is a forum for sharing ideas and thinking of thinking of great ways of getting people more active.’

‘In fairness to people, the system has encouraged people to think the way they do. Policy decisions over the decades bent over backwards to accommodate personal car use, but it has boxed us into a bit of a corner.’