Admiral Park Evacuated Due To Incident

Guernsey Police are dealing with an ongoing incident at Admiral Park.

A spokesperson says a threat has been made against a store in the area, which is believed to be Waitrose, involving an alleged device.

The store’s been evacuated and specialist officers are now working in the area to establish where the threat came from.

Eyewitnesses have told us they were evacuated from the store and nearby offices and bus routes are currently unable to serve the area.

Buses are not currently able to visit Admiral park – Please call 700456 if this affects your journey. — CT Plus Guernsey (@Buses_gg) November 1, 2017

A spokesperson released this statement.

The ongoing incident at Admiral Park is causing traffic congestion in the area. Please find an alternative route if at all possible. pic.twitter.com/OM1HARqyNh — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) November 1, 2017

Our reporter Laura Clayton is at the scene.

Bomb disposal team dealing with a threat made against Waitrose at Admiral Park @islandfm pic.twitter.com/iqb3d86dfV — Laura Clayton (@Laura_radiogsy) November 1, 2017

Are you in the Admiral Park area? Have you been evacuated from the area? Let us know by calling 242000 or by emailing news@islandfm.com.