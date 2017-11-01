Admiral Park Evacuated Due To Incident

1st November 2017
Guernsey Police

Guernsey Police are dealing with an ongoing incident at Admiral Park.

A spokesperson says a threat has been made against a store in the area, which is believed to be Waitrose, involving an alleged device.

The store’s been evacuated and specialist officers are now working in the area to establish where the threat came from.

Eyewitnesses have told us they were evacuated from the store and nearby offices and bus routes are currently unable to serve the area.

A spokesperson released this statement.

Our reporter Laura Clayton is at the scene.

