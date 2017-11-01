Admiral Park Incident A ‘Hoax’

The threat made at Admiral Park has been described as a hoax by Guernsey Police this afternoon.

The store was evacuated and specialist officers were sent to the scene, to try to establish where the threat came from.

Eyewitnesses told us they were evacuated from the store and bus routes were disrupted for a time as the investigation and extensive searches took place.

A Guernsey Police spokesperson released this initial statement.

The ongoing incident at Admiral Park is causing traffic congestion in the area. Please find an alternative route if at all possible.

However a further update has since been issued, with Guernsey Police saying they believe the incident was a hoax.

