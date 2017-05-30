Adoption Laws Could Be Changed

Unmarried couples and civil partners in Guernsey may be able to adopt children in the future.

Proposals to change the current laws have been lodged for debate in the States.

The Committee for Health and Social Care is looking to amend the island’s legislation, which at the moment, only gives single people or married couples the option to adopt.

When same-sex marriage was legalised earlier this month, adoption then became available to married LGBT couples.

However, calls for greater inclusivity have seen these proposals placed for consideration by the island’s deputies, and they’ve already received support from campaigners, including the equality charity Liberate.

Its Vice-Chair, Ellie Jones, says changes are needed as the current rules are unfair:

“All laws should be inclusive – especially when it comes to children. I think anything that brings children into a relationship should be protected. You should not have to be married to have the right.”

