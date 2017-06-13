‘Aged Skull’ Found Beneath Alderney Road

A human skull has been found buried beneath a road in Alderney.

It was found yesterday between White Gates and the Nunnery crossing during road works. This area is near to one of Alderney’s World War II forced labour workers’ burial sites.

The skull was taken to the island’s police station, where officers liaised with officials in Guernsey to arrange for it to be examined.

An archaeologist has looked at the skull, and the site where it was found, and it is believed to be very old so no further enquiries are being carried out at this stage.

The full statement from Guernsey Police is below:

‘A member of the public attended the Alderney station late yesterday afternoon following the discovery of what appeared to be a very aged human skull. The remains were uncovered while digging up tarmac at Rue des Mielles. The area was cordoned off overnight and an archaeologist has visited the site today, confirming that the remains are very old.

The site was re-opened at about 12.20pm today following advice from the archaeologist that the contractor could resume work on the road’.

A Guernsey Police spokesman added:

‘Due to the age of the remains, no further enquiries are being carried out’.