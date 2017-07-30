Air Show Line Up Announced

The line up has been announced for the 2017 Guernsey Air Display.

It will include the 60th anniversary of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which commemorates all those who lost their lives serving in the RAF and its predecessor the Royal Flying Corps, in all conflicts since 1914.

This year we’ll see and hear the iconic sights and sounds of the Lancaster, Hurricane and Spitfire which will officially open the Air Display at 11am on the 14th September.

The show will continue with the Strikemaster Jets, the AeroSPARX motorised gliders and the Wildcat Aerobatic Display Team among others.

Making their debut this year will be the Royal Navy Parachute Display Team, with the rest of the line-up listed here.