Airport Paystations Can’t Accept New Coin

The car park paystations at Guernsey Airport can only accept old one pound coins.

The new UK coin is now legal tender there and has been introduced across the British Isles.

The tender will undoubtedly start appearing in our change quickly, but we won’t be able to use it in any existing machines.

Guernsey Airport says the paystations are going to be replaced later this year anyway.

However, until then we will have to use the old pound coins still in circulation or we can pay using other coins or by card.

A spokesman issued the following statement:

“We are in the process of updating our car park payment systems to accept these. Unfortunately, at present we can only accept the old round pound coins.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. If you experience any difficulties, please contact the Information Desk or Terminal Duty Officer.”