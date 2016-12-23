Airport & Supermarkets Busy Today

It’s going to be a busy day at the airport and our supermarkets today. Both industries are expecting to be hit by the busiest day of the year!

Guernsey Airport is expecting more than 10,000 people to fly in and out of Guernsey this Friday. We’re being advised, if we’re flying, to allow plenty of time to make it through check-in and security.

Meanwhile, festive food shopping should see the Co-Op and Waitrose rammed with people.

Waitrose has told us it’s stocked up on plenty of local produce to satisfy demand, whilst the Co-Op says it has been busy all week with people picking up festive bits and pieces.

The Co-Op’s Chief Operating Officer, Mark Cox, is expecting some age old traditions to be filling our baskets:

‘People stocking up on the sweets and the biscuits, making sure they’ve got the wine and the champagne for Christmas. The next couple of days are all about fresh food, people are making sure they’ve got their turkeys, their garnishes and of course their fresh fruit and veg’.