Alderney Care Home Contract Agreed

Two care homes in Alderney are now being managed under a new contract.

The five year agreement between the States of Alderney and the Royal Connaught Care Homes Ltd group began on New Year’s Day.

The operating company is a not for profit organisation under the direction of its own board of Non-Executive (unpaid) Directors, headed up by Frank Dean (Chairman), Colin Williams, Julie Maxwell, Barbara Benfield and Chris Ireland.

Chairman, Frank Dean, says they’ve worked hard to reach this point:

“I think it is a consolidation thing. We’re trying to bring all of the care services, as much as we can, under one banner. It’s an ongoing project, it’s not just out of the blue. We’ve got the same board of directors, working under this new contract.”