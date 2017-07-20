Alderney Committee Praises Aurigny

Alderney’s main States committee has praised Aurigny’s front line staff.

The Policy and Finance Committee took the unusual step following it’s weekly meeting to thank the airline’s staff for the wonderful job they’re doing in what’s been described as ‘very difficult circumstances’.

The Committee says Aurigny’s staff are held in high regard but it maintains there are issues with the airline’s current Alderney services.

James Dent, Chairman of the Policy and Finance Committee, said:

“At its meeting yesterday, the Policy & Finance Committee gave its wholehearted and unanimous support and gratitude to the Aurigny staff working on the front lines, in what have been very difficult and challenging conditions.

This has been the case not just in the past few weeks, but over a protracted period of time as the airline has managed the tortuous process of the necessary transition from Trislander to Dornier aircraft.

The Committee is well aware that all such staff are held in high regard locally by the Community, where the vast majority of island residents and visitors realise that the staff are doing the very best they can to minimise and ease the severe disruption to services that has been caused by a lack of serviceable aircraft and sufficient trained air crew, with such challenges compounded at certain times by the weather.

The Committee fully supports the recent media release from Aurigny asking for its staff to be treated with respect both while they are at work and also in their private lives in our Community.”