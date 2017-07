Alderney FAB Link Facing Opposition

There appears to be growing opposition to the proposed FAB link in Alderney.

Talks are continuing about putting a British/French electricity cable link through the island but some States Members and members of the public are vehemently against the plans.

Alderney States Member Graham McKinley says he would only support the plans if they were changed.

He says the island needs to speak up against it now before things move forward.