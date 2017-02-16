Alderney, Guernsey & Aurigny Sign Agreement

The States of Alderney, Guernsey and Aurigny have all signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

It includes extra flights between Alderney and Southampton and Guernsey, and the airline’s website will be improved to make it easier for Alderney residents to make connections in Guernsey.

The States of Alderney says while the Memorandum is not watertight legally it does set out what the island wants and needs from the States of Guernsey owned airline.

You can read the statement issued by a States of Alderney spokesperson below: