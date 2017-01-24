Alderney Health Review Findings Published

Dr Rory Lyons is owed a full apology – according to a review of health and social care in Alderney.

16 main recommendations have been made in the high profile study, which includes comments from politicians, staff and local residents.

They were presented to the media, staff and officials under the following main headings:

The provision of a stable, high quality general practice service trusted by Alderney patients More care should be provided in Alderney in the Mignot Memorial Hospital Clinical governance and professional regulation needs improvement Alderney people and their elected representatives should be encouraged to set their own health service priorities and to help allocate resources to meet their own needs Data systems need to be improved More emphasis should be placed on services designed to enable people with health and care needs to live independently Alderney-based emergency midwifery services need to be improved Ambulance volunteers need to be supported to provide medical treatment in emergencies Sexual health services should be improved Social work accessibility should be improved Physiotherapy provision should be increased Mental health services should be improved Succession planning for key roles Improved hospital discharge planning Health protection/improvement Improvements to information web pages

The recommendations include things like increasing the use of videoconferencing so patients in Alderney don’t have to travel to Guernsey so much.

It is also suggested the two practices in Alderney could link up with practices in Guernsey to improve services.

The report says clinical governance and professional regulation needs improving.

Top of the list of recommendations though, is an apology to Dr Lyons and the suggestion that he be encouraged to return to practice.

Professor Phillip Wilson from the University of Aberdeen, who wrote the report alongside Dr Lucy Thompson, says Dr Lyons was treated harshly by our local authorities.

However he says there are a lot of positives to build on, but inter island links can be improved even more:

In response, Deputy Heidi Soulsby, President of the Committee for Health & Social Care, said:

“My predecessor, the former Minister of the Health and Social Services Department (HSSD), and officers, have apologised publicly and in person to Dr Lyons and also the Alderney community. I was a member of the board of HSSD at that time, and I reiterate those apologies. The Committee for Health & Social Care accepts the findings of the Good Governance Institute (GGI) report which highlighted concerns about the investigation, in that it was rushed and due process was not followed. We also fully recognise the impact of events on Dr Lyons and the wider Alderney community.

HSC welcomed the GGI recommendations and acted on them, including the commissioning of this review. As we did last year, HSC will now look closely at the recommendations in this report and develop a clear action plan on what we intend to do. It is clear that the report contains some recommendations that will assist HSC in its absolute commitment to work with Alderney on the future provision of healthcare, but we also acknowledge there are gaps in the review. While we are aware of certain limitations in the availability of data, we are concerned that some conclusions and references appear to be drawn from anecdotal, rather than hard, evidence. Therefore, some aspects of the report are perhaps not as robust as we would like.

During Professor Wilson and Dr Thompson’s presentations on the report, they acknowledged that the Island Medical Centre had done a very good job supporting islanders during what has been a difficult period. We would agree with that assessment and it was also pleasing to hear Professor Wilson commend HSC for the excellent team it now has in place and the improvements made to address issues highlighted by the GGI.



HSC, as the successor body to HSSD, recognises that it will be necessary to continue to rebuild its relationship with the Alderney population and I expressed my commitment to do so when I took office. We acknowledge that this will not be easy in the context of the challenges of providing good health service coverage for a small island community, and the significant constraints that HSC has in terms of scarce financial and other resources. We are, however, determined to making significant improvements in partnership with the community in Alderney and have already taken a considerable number of steps in this political term, working with the Committee for Employment & Social Security, to increase the level of professional, technical and financial support we provide.”

Deputy Gavin St Pier, President of the Policy & Resources Committee, said:

“Last year Guernsey and Alderney jointly commissioned an independent report by the Good Governance Institute (GGI) into the actions leading to the referral of Dr Lyons to the General Medical Council. The States of Guernsey took significant steps in response to that report. Those steps included the commissioning, jointly with Alderney, of this independent report to look at the future healthcare provision for the people of Alderney.

Professor Wilson and Dr Thompson’s report does offer a number of useful insights, such as the potential value in linking up Alderney and Guernsey medical practices. However, the review is heavily reliant on anecdotal observations and we were hoping that it would have, for example, drawn more lessons from the experiences of other rural or remote communities’ health services. These issues inevitably impact upon the utility of the report’s recommendations and conclusions, which is disappointing. Nonetheless, we welcome the review team’s significant consultation with the community in Alderney, which has given Health & Social Care (HSC) valuable insights.

The reviewers presented their report to States Members and included their view that HSC has made excellent progress since the GGI review. This acknowledgement is welcomed and offers a positive outlook on the future direction of healthcare provision for Alderney. HSC will be considering the recommendations and responding to them in due course, and we will support HSC as requested.”