Alderney Lifeboat Helps Yacht

A yachtsman’s had to be rescued at sea near Alderney.

Lifeboat crews were called to tow a vessel, which had suffered a mechanical failure, yesterday afternoon.

They were at the scene, near to Alderney Garden Rocks, at around 1.30 pm, arriving back into Braye Harbour 90 minutes later.

You can read more details of what happened in this statement from the RNLI:

“Alderney’s lifeboat Roy Barker I was launched at 13.15 this afternoon (Saturday) to assist a 10ft yacht ‘Makeoa Amber’ which was two miles west of the Alderney Garden Rocks, the lone skipper requested assistance due to mechanical failure and fatigue.

The RNLI Trent class lifeboat was on scene at 13.37 and a crew member was transferred to the vessel to assist. At 13.48 a tow was established and both vessels returned to Braye Harbour, where they were assisted by the boarding boat and secured to mooring at 15.00.”