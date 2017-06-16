Alderney Nunnery To Be Refurbished

The Nunnery in Alderney is to be refurbished.

The Roman fort is considered of historic importance and now hundreds of thousands of pounds will be spent on it.

John Horton lives at the Nunnery and is the warden of the Alderney Bird Observatory.

He thinks the investment could help boost tourism:

“The Nunnery and Bird Observatory project has already proved to be a great asset to the island already, getting a lot of national media coverage, so I’m delighted the States have agreed to fund it going forward.”

More than two hundred thousand pounds will be spent on the refurbishment, but the States of Alderney have agreed to spend less on the project then was asked for.

States Member, Graham McKinley, says it is still going to be a very expensive project:

“It has come down in cost, but one of the reasons that I was against it last time is that there was no clarity on where the money was going.

I hope that whichever company comes in is able to sort out what happens financially with the project.”