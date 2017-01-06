Alderney Politician Pushes For States Ferry

Growing problems in Alderney could be avoided if the island secured it’s own ferry s ervice. A prominent politician in the island is calling for a stable service to secure Alderney’s future.

We spoke to Louis Jean, who is concerned more businesses could shut up shop if transport problems don’t improve. This follows the closure of Alderney Angling this week.

He believes a proper ferry service is the only option to ease the issues being faced.

He says there are too many issues with air links – so other options need to be brought to the table.

Meanwhile, the current ferry operator Bumblebee is hoping its future serving the island will be secured. The States is yet to confirm whether it’ll fund Bumblebee’s sailings for 2017 – after it provided help last year.

Managing Director, Dan Meinke, says it’s important they continue their services.

Politicians in Alderney are being urged to seriously consider the ferry firm’s proposal to operate a bigger boat. This would allow the service to ship more people to and from the island.

Mr Meinke, says sorting this issue is paramount to maintaining good morale locally: