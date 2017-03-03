Alderney President Gives Brexit Evidence

The President of the States of Alderney has been having his say on Brexit.

Stuart Trought has given evidence to a parliamentary committee in the UK this week:

Just given evidence to HCommons justice select comm on protecting Alderney’s interests post brexit pic.twitter.com/p25TaYEW5S — stuart trought (@burhou) March 2, 2017

Ministers in that committee have been closely assessing how best to help the Crown Dependencies during the EU exit negotiations.

Previously Guernsey’s President of the Policy and Resources Committee and Jersey and the Isle of Man’s Chief Minister have appeared in London, to outline the needs of the island communities.

This week it was the turn of the figurehead of Alderney’s government to have his say.

Stuart Trought also confirmed that he held positive talks with the UK’s Justice Minister, Sir Oliver Heald MP: