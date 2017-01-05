Alderney Shop Blames Aurigny For Closure

A shop in Alderney has blamed Aurigny for it having to close down. Alderney Angling will be shutting its doors for the last time this year.

A post on the store’s Facebook page highlighted one main grievance – Aurigny’s change of fleet.

Since the fleet swapped out the Trislanders for Dorniers, fishing rods will no longer fit on the planes. The luggage hold is just too small.

Alderney Angling says, due to this and the States inability to provide an alternative, the store has no option but to close down.

Concerns have been raised that the closure could damage the island’s economy. States member Louis Jean says it’ll hinder efforts to tackle problems in Alderney:

He also believes tourism will suffer as a result:

Aurigny released the following response:

We will always do whatever we can to accommodate all our customers.

In this case, we have tried to work with the business and looked at the various options available.

Unfortunately, as far as we are aware, there is one particular type of rod that does not fit in the baggage hold.

In years gone past there was far more freedom to be flexible in dealing with these kinds of issues. However, these days we are bound by rigorous regulations and restrictions and must ensure we comply at all times, the same as all airlines. It is no longer acceptable to carry cargo, such as fishing rods, in the passenger cabin, and regrettably if an item does not fit in the baggage compartments we cannot carry them.

We would like to think the business has explored the full range of opportunities available to ship its products.