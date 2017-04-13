Alderney States CEO Aims To Tackle Issues

The new CEO of the States of Alderney is looking forward to helping strengthen the island’s civil service.

Victor Brownlees has now resigned and Adrian Lewis has stepped up into his role.

Mr Lewis says he wants to tackle the issues they’re facing and get fully involved with the island’s government:

“I’m here to support the politicians, to ensure Alderney can be the best it can be. There are some challenges that lie ahead, but it is a beautiful place to come to and there is some much potential here. It is just a matter of making sure the States of Alderney does its best to support everyone.”

A number of issues were brought up during last night’s event.

The FAB link and the island’s air and sea transport links were amongst the big talking points, with a number of concerns raised.

Mr Lewis says there is a lot to look into, but they will be working hard:

“Making sure people can get on and off the island well and conveniently is a really key aspect of Alderney’s economy. We all want to work together with transport companies and businesses to make sure that happens.”

You can hear his full chat with our Alderney reporter, Krys Page, below: