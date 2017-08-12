Alderney Week Enters Final Day

Alderney Week 2017 comes to an end with the Harbour Festival and this evening’s Torchlight Procession.

Many tourists and people from the Bailiwick and elsewhere have been enjoying the island’s annual Summer event.

There have been many performances and other events in the past seven days for people to enjoy, with many taking to social media to say thanks to the organisers.

Friday was a day of sport – with the Alderney Week Olympics proving to be a big hit!

One resident told us that the organisers were spot on in their choice of theme this year. Sue says there have been some performances and events she’ll remember for a long time:

For more information on this year’s Alderney Week, click here.