Alderney’s Economic Future Plan Released

A plan for Alderney’s economy has been published today. It outlines ways the island can grow and develop in the future.

During Alderney’s 2014 strategic plan a number of priorities were highlighted. These included; transport links, digital connectivity and increasing the working age population. All of these priorities will be worked on with the island’s relationship with Guernsey in mind.

The following steps will be taken over the coming years:

The Chairman of Alderney’s Policy and Finance Committee, James Dent, released this statement:

“A clear sense of direction” declares the mission of the States of Alderney in the context especially of recent history. It also makes a bold statements to support the view that the economy is top priority.

“After some years of strategic planning, we are now in a position to turn aspirations and aims into practical objectives and actions. Our job for Alderney is to protect the best and improve the rest.”

You can read the full economic plan and summary brochure here. You can also pick up a copy of the brochure from the Island Hall in Alderney.