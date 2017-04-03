Ambulance Service Experiences High Demand

Guernsey’s St John Emergency Ambulance Service experienced its highest demand for emergency calls in January.

There was a 15% increase in demand for ambulances compared with the previous record figure in January last year.

The service says it is also seeing a general rise in emergency calls throughout the year with it receiving nearly 500 in January alone.

The statistics are produced by the Medical Priority Dispatch System which is used by the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre.

Jon Beausire, Chief Officer of the Emergency Ambulance Service, attributed the January rise to seasonal illness on the island and the overall change in the demographics of the local population:

“An increase in breathing difficulties is expected and the seasonal, colder weather at that time of year could be a factor for the additional calls made in January. It is also the case that an older population requires greater medical support than their younger counterparts so our figures reflect the increasing proportion of elderly residents locally. For example, the type of incident which we attended most frequently last year was to people who had fallen and sustained an injury, and the age of patients was 79 years old.”

Other figures show that the busiest day and month in 2016 for emergency calls were Friday and August and midday is also a particularly hectic time.

Mr. Beausire confirmed that in order to handle this additional work, off-duty staff are regularly being called in.

“The use of volunteer Community First Responders along with the other emergency services acting as co-responders has been successful in ensuring life-saving treatment reach patients throughout the island as quickly as possible. It does not, however, reduce the demand for ambulances, which are sent to every life-threatening condition.”