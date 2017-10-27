Animal Safety Advice For Bonfire Night

Guernsey’s States Vet is giving advice on how to ensure that pets, livestock and wildlife stay safe over next weekend’s Guy Fawkes events.

David Chamberlain says it’s too late to start desensitising our pets now, and owners should focus on limiting their trauma now instead.

He says any preparations should start months before, and suggests playing the sound of fireworks to the animal, on a CD, very quietly to begin with and then increasing the volume gradually as they become used to the sound.

Mr Chamberlain says many domestic animals are afraid of loud noises:

‘It’s important to keep sound phobic animals in a safe and secure environment that will ideally muffle the sounds, but it’s also important not to confine them to small spaces, as this may heighten their anxiety. If you have a dog for example, keep it in the house, draw the curtains and turn up the television, but let the dog wander from room to room as it wants.

Owners should also be careful not to reinforce the phobia by trying to reassure their pets. By fussing over an animal when it is fearful, you will simply reinforce its feeling that there is something to be fearful about. Carry on as normal and your dog will follow your example that there is nothing to be scared of.

Anxiolytic medication like ‘Zylkene’ and behavioural aids such as ‘DAP Diffusers or Collars’ which release calming pheromones and ‘Thundershirts’ that apply gentle constant pressure to an animal in a swaddling effect can also help.’

The States Vet says sedative medication is not always the best option and can cause the animal even more trauma.

You can sign up to be warned about any firework events that will be taking place on island on the States website.

The States Vet suggests any livestock should be kept indoors if possible and is asking that everyone holding a private event checks bonfires for wildlife before lighting them.

People are also being asked to pick up any firework or party debris the next day to avoid any injuries to animals.

Fireworks went on sale on Friday 27th October, and will be available until the 5th November. The official advice is to use them on the 3rd, 4th and 5th November only between 6.30pm and 9pm.