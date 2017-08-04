Another Electricity Supplier On The Way?

Guernsey could soon have another electricity supplier.

A local company has applied to the Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authority to be allowed to generate and supply electricity here.

If given the go ahead, IEG would install and operate energy generation systems across the island.

It would give people in Guernsey a second option for power as currently Guernsey Electricity is the only other supplier.

IEG’s industry partner, Bob Beebe, says it wants to provide heat and electricity to customers right at the point of use.

CICRA now has to decide whether or not to let the application go through.

Bob Beebe, IEG’s Industry Partner, said:

“We’re really looking forward to the possibility of being able to bring investment in the island’s energy economy and present this new opportunity in Guernsey to provide heat and electricity right at the point of use.

We want the market to be empowered so that customers can decide how they receive and use their energy and if we are successful with our licence application these new systems will contribute to reducing the island’s carbon footprint, increase security of electricity supply and provide a new affordable choice in energy provision.”

