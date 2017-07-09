Another EPIC Challenge Underway

The latest ‘Epic Challenge’ gets underway on Monday

Warren Mauger and Philip Smith will be doing seven triathlons in seven days.

The pair have already completed run seven marathons in seven days, and run on treadmills for 48 hours in previous years.

More than 100 people have signed up to take part in their own challenges over the coming week – including running, walking and cycling different distances.

Warren says there is still room for more people to sign up..

“It doesn’t matter how good you are, how old you are. It would be brilliant if we got an old people’s home taking part and even if they were walking around the garden once a day – just getting out and getting active – that’s the key.”

Go to epicchallenges.gg for more information.