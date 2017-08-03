Anti-FAB Link Protest ‘Well Attended’

More than a hundred people have voiced their concerns at an anti-FAB link protest.

The campaigners gathered for the silent demo at Mannez Quarry in Alderney last night, as they continue to show opposition towards the landmark plans.

If given the go ahead, the island’s set to be home to a large converter station, which could transfer tidal energy into electric power, through a cable to and from France and Britain, via Alderney.

In recent weeks and months, groups have formed on social media, where many residents have been pointing issues in the project that they want sorting. Many of them gave speeches at last night’s event.

States Member, Graham McKinley, was amongst the more than 100 campaigners who gathered last night. He believes the time has come for less words and more action:

“I came to observe and to hear what people had to say – and they all made some very valid comments and spoke very well.

The demo was held in Mannez Quarry because it is the possible site for the converter station, if the project gets the go ahead. However, I very much hope it never happens.”

States Member, Mike Dean, believes the demo has proved to be an important opportunity for the public to have their say, on what’s certainly shaping up to be a controversial topic:

“The weather was atrocious, so I think people have battled through that to voice their concerns, have their say and that’s obviously very good for the island.”