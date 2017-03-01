Anti-Smoking Performances For Public

The ‘Pop-Up’ shop on Smith Street will be the setting for a series of performances highlighting the dangers of smoking. They’ll be performed by seventeen year 10 students from the Grammar School & Sixth Form Centre.

The tobacco education sketches will be used to raise awareness of ‘No Smoking Day’ which takes place on the 8th March. Following this, the ‘Pop-Up’ shop will have Quitline staff there tomorrow, Friday, Saturday, next Tuesday and ‘No Smoking Day’ itself.

The drama students will be performing to the public from the shop window this afternoon, with two performances lined up. One will be at 12.30pm and one will be at 1.30pm.

It’s being led by the Health Promotion Unit. Tom Cheshire is a lifestyle worker from the unit and will be there today, he released this statement:

“The year 10 drama students have been really focused and enthusiastic about getting the message of becoming smoke-free to the community. Using drama and theatre is a really powerful tool to get information across. The drama will be performed behind the shop window so it’s certainly a new type of theatre for the students and will be quite challenging for them to adapt to the new space.”

For details on quitting go to www.gsyquitline.com or alternatively you can call 233170.