Anti Trump Protest In Guernsey

A protest against Donald Trump is due to take place at the Sunken Gardens this evening.

The event is being staged in solidarity with other demonstrators across the world.

The newly elected President of the United States has only been in the job for a month, but he’s rarely left the headlines. However Mr Trump says he’s pleased with how his time in the role has gone so far.

Locally, campaigners are unhappy with his travel ban, his comments on social issues and other talking points.

They have organised tonight’s event so that people in Guernsey, and across the Channel Islands, have their chance to voice their opposition.

Their demonstration comes as a planned state visit by President Trump will be debated in the UK Parliament later.

MPs will consider Theresa May’s decision to extend the invitation to the US President after millions signed a petition against the idea.

Organiser and former Guernsey Deputy, Peter Sherbourne, wants the event to also be positive. He says he hopes it won’t turn violent:

“It’s been organised because Guernsey very rarely has an opportunity for people to make a statement on how they on international affairs. This is intended to be a celebration of difference.”

The protest gets underway at the Sunken Gardens in St Peter Port at 5pm.

For more on this story, have a listen to this report from Island FM’s Miranda Cook: