App Gets Good Feedback

60 people a week in Guernsey have been using an app to manage their claims.

The Employment and Social Security Committee has praised ‘Guernsey Uploads’, which helps people claim supplementary benefit and rent rebate online.

The app was launched on Monday 31st July 2017 and has recently been updated. It is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.

Ed Ashton, Head of Operations of the Office of the Committee for Employment & Social Security, said:

“We know it’s very important for working people to be able to manage their benefit or rent rebate claims without having to visit the office.

“People made it very clear at public meetings about changes to the supplementary benefit and rent rebate schemes that if they had to claim supplementary benefit in the future they would not want to visit the office every week.

“If successful, we expect this app to dramatically reduce the need for working people to call into the office.”